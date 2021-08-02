Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Es wird ernst: Die richtig große Kurswette für KW 31
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
02.08.2021 | 08:31
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aquis Stock Exchange: Withdrawal from trading - Freyherr International Group PLC

DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Withdrawal from trading 

Aquis Stock Exchange 
Aquis Stock Exchange: Withdrawal from trading 
02-Aug-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
WITHDRAWAL FROM AQUIS STOCK EXCHANGE 
The following company is withdrawn from trading on the AQSE Growth Market with immediate effect, having been suspended 
for over six months, in accordance with rule 5.2 of the AQSE Rulebook. 

Freyherr International Group PLC 
Ordinary Shares 
Symbol: FRYR 
ISIN: GB00BJK3K011 
 
The Regulation Department 
Aquis Stock Exchange 
77 Cornhill London 
EC3V 3QQ 
Tel: 0203 597 6361 
Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu 
Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1223148 02-Aug-2021 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223148&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.