Samarkand Group plc (SMK) Samarkand Group plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 02-Aug-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 August 2021 Samarkand Group plc ("Samarkand", the "Company" or together with its subsidiaries the "Group") Director/PDMR Shareholding The Company announces that on 30 July 2021 Keith Higgins, a Non-executive Director of the Company, purchased 21,739 ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of GBP1.46 per share. Mr. Higgins now holds 52,174 Ordinary Shares representing 0.10%. of the Company's voting rights. The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation, provides further information. The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Mr Keith Higgins a) Name 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Samarkand Group plc b) LEI GB00BLH1QT30 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 1p each a) Identification code ISIN: 213800IYL86FVL5UJB61 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary shares Price Volume c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP1.46 21,739

Aggregated volume 21,739 Ordinary shares

Aggregated price GBP1.46 per share

e) Date of the transaction 30 July 2021

f) Place of the transaction Aquis Stock Exchange

Samarkand Group plc Via Alma PR David Hampstead, Chief Executive Officer http://samarkand.global/ Eva Hang, Chief Financial Officer VSA Capital - AQSE Corporate Adviser and Broker +44(0)20 3005 5000 Andrew Raca, James Deathe, Pascal Wiese (Corporate Finance) IPO@vsacapital.com Andrew Monk (Corporate Broking) Alma PR +44(0)20 3405 0213 Josh Royston Robyn Fisher samarkand@almapr.co.uk Joe Pederzolli

Samarkand is a cross-border eCommerce technology and retail group focusing on connecting Western Brands with China, the world's largest eCommerce market. The Group has developed a proprietary software platform, the Nomad platform, which is integrated across all necessary touch-points required for eCommerce in China including eCommerce platforms, payments, logistics, social media and customs. The Nomad platform is the foundation on which the Group's Nomad technology and service solutions are built. The core products include Nomad Checkout, Nomad Storefront, Nomad Commerce and Nomad Distribution.

The Company's current customer base comprises leading European brands such as 111SKIN, Shay & Blue, Omorovicza, ICONIC London, Philip Kingsley, Temple Spa and Planet Organic. Samarkand has also successfully grown its own brand, Probio7, acquired in December 2017 and announced in May 2021, the acquisition of Zita West Products and Babawest.

Founded in 2016, Samarkand is headquartered in London, UK with offices in Shanghai and Tokyo employing over 140 staff.

