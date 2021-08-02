The Future of Filmmaking: Virtual Productions - shot on MARS

MARS Volume, the UK's largest independent Virtual Production facility, opens in London, providing a state-of-the-art 'technology sandpit' for film and TV producers

LONDON, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MARS Volume, Europe's most ambitious purpose-built, permanent Virtual Production (VP) facility, opens its doors at a new site in Ruislip in West London today. MARS is the UK's foremost dedicated commercial facility for virtual productions and a centre of excellence for research and development into VP technologies and workflows. MARS has been designed and built from the ground up by renowned media technologists and visual pioneers, Bild Studios.

Combining state-of-the-art video game engines, camera-tracking technology, the most powerful graphics-servers and LED screens to create a versatile and immersive performance stage, MARS is the perfect VP environment for film and high-end TV productions. Virtual Productions shot on MARS will enable filmmakers to interactively explore and create photorealistic virtual worlds and characters faster and more resourcefully.

MARS and Bild co-founder, David Bajt explains: "Virtual Production is an expansion of the traditional filmmaking playbook, enabling studios to pursue greater creative experimentation while controlling the time and cost of production. Bild has been instrumental in exploring and developing VP techniques, with nearly two decades of experience working with tracking technologies, real-time content pipelines and the latest display technologies. The MARS launch follows the recent announcement of a strategic UK-US partnership with (The Mandalorian VP specialists) Lux Machina.

"MARS provides a full-service boutique solution, offering a competitive advantage to both traditional and disruptive content creators, across projects of all sizes and budgets. This new permanent facility offers the very latest game-changing real-time VFX production tools and technologies, with the option to create a 270-degree in-camera LED screen up to 38.5m x 5.5m, a 176 m2 out-of-camera ceiling LED screen and a 1400 m2 facility."

Commenting on the launch of MARS Volume, MARS and Bild co-founder Rowan Pitts adds: "With today's filmmakers and content producers under increasing pressure to increase the content yield they receive from film shoots, the technology on MARS promotes environmentally sustainable filmmaking that is future proofed in service to carbon-neutral objectives. As filming in remote locations becomes increasingly expensive and inflexible, visual content can be produced on MARS without the need to travel to exotic locations and our work can be carried out while maintaining social distancing practices."

Creativity has a new home. On MARS.