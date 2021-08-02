

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Senior plc (SNR.L) reported first-half pretax profit of 22.3 million pounds compared to a loss of 136.3 million pounds, last year. Profit per share was 4.65 pence compared to a loss of 26.32 pence. Adjusted operating profit was 5.2 million pounds compared to 9.0 million pounds, previous year. Excluding the adverse exchange rate impact, adjusted operating profit decreased by 34.2% on a constant currency basis. Adjusted pretax profit declined to 0.9 million pounds from 3.6 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 0.09 pence compared to 0.72 pence.



For the half-year ended 30 June 2021, group revenue was 332.8 million pounds compared to 409.0 million pounds, prior year. Excluding the adverse exchange rate impact, Group revenue decreased by 13.3%, for the period.



The Group said its outlook for 2021 remains unchanged from the statement it made in 9 July 2021 post-close trading update, under which 2021 overall performance is projected to be slightly ahead of its previous expectations.



David Squires, CEO, said: 'While the global pandemic is not over, we are encouraged to see the clear signs of recovery in our end markets. Over the medium term we remain confident of delivering a strong recovery across our Divisions, driving the Group ROCE to a minimum of 13.5% in line with our previously stated ambition.'



Senior plc noted that its restructuring programme is effective and delivering ahead of plan. The Board believes it is not yet appropriate to pay an interim dividend.



