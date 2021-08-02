

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Investment company RIT Capital Partners Plc. (RCP.L) reported Monday that its first-half profit before tax was 696.1 million pounds, compared to last year's loss of 68.9 million pounds.



Earnings per ordinary share were 441.7 pence, compared to prior year's loss of 44.2 pence.



Income and gains were 728.8 million pounds, compared to negative 46.8 million pounds last year.



Further, the Board has declared a dividend of 17.625 pence per share for October. This represents an increase of 0.7 percent over the previous year's dividend.



