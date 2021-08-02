Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction of exchange notice 151/21: New equity right for trading, tbd30 TO1 (153/21)

Correction refers to short name marked in bold below. At the request of tbd30 AB (publ) ("tbd30"), tbd30's equity rights (warrants) will be traded on Nasdaq Stockholm as from 2 August 2021. Security tbd30 warrants of series 2021:2 name: Short TBD30 SPAC TO1 A name: ISIN code: SE0016075287 Orderbook 231807 ID: Terms Every four (4) warrants entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new ordinary share in tbd30 at a subscription price of SEK 115. Subscripti From 28 June 2021 up to and including 30 June 2026. on period Last Until further notice. trading day For further information about this exchange notice, please contact iss@nasdaq.com or +46 8 405 72 80. Nasdaq Stockholm AB