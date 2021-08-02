

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Investment firm Blackstone (BX) said it will expand partnership with Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) into the UK to create a new centre for film, TV and digital production in Broxbourne, Hertfordshire. The project is anticipated to create over 4,500 permanent jobs for Broxbourne and the surrounding community.



Funds managed by Blackstone Real Estate Partners and Hudson Pacific Properties acquired a 91-acre site, 17 miles north of central London, through a joint venture for 120 million pounds. The companies plan to transform the site into one of the largest world-class film and television studio campuses. The expected total investment from the acquisition will be over 700 million pounds.



Hudson Pacific is a leading Los Angeles-based office and studio owner and operator. The proposed development will be the partners' first expansion of their Sunset Studios platform outside of the US.



