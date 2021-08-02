

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.45 am ET Monday, Italy's manufacturing PMI survey results are due. Final PMI survey results are due from France and Germany at 3.50 am and 3.55 am ET, respectively. At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone final manufacturing PMI survey data is due.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it retreated against the pound, it climbed against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 130.39 against the yen, 1.0761 against the franc, 0.8534 against the pound and 1.1883 against the greenback as of 3:40 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

