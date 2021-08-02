Anzeige
Montag, 02.08.2021
Es wird ernst: Die richtig große Kurswette für KW 31
WKN: A0MVY2 ISIN: US55953Q2021 
Tradegate
30.07.21
19:35 Uhr
12,400 Euro
+0,200
+1,64 %
02.08.2021
Magnit rents new distribution center in Moscow region

DJ Magnit rents new distribution center in Moscow region 

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) 
Magnit rents new distribution center in Moscow region 
02-Aug-2021 / 11:00 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
MAGNIT RENTS NEW DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN MOSCOW REGION 
 
Noginsk, Russia (August 02, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company, Magnit), one of Russia's leading 
retailers, announced the launch of a new distribution center in Moscow region, which will be housed in a modern 
facility with a total area of around 33,000 sq. m rented by the Company in Noginsk. 
Today, there are around 1,900 Magnit stores of different formats in Moscow and Moscow region. They are served by two 
distribution centers located in Dmitrov (North) and Kolomna (Southeast) districts. The Noginsk hub will handle 
deliveries to around 400 stores in eastern Moscow and Moscow region, with delivery distances of up to 50 km. This will 
enable the Company to significantly improve the efficiency of its logistics in the region, as well as to decrease the 
prime cost of products and cut delivery times. 
Magnit's new distribution center includes ambient storage facilities, integrated chilled storage rooms, a warehouse for 
non-food products, an administration and amenities building, and a recycling facility. The hub will process around 
1,500 tonnes of incoming products daily, with deliveries coming from both federal suppliers and local manufacturers. 
The new warehouse will employ over 1,000 people and serve as a base for around 40 trucks. To ensure proper storage, 
picking, and delivery of products, the hub is automated to the maximum possible extent. For example, it employs 
automatic ordering and product slotting, and utilizes time slotting to choose the best time for a supplier to arrive 
for unloading. To assess the quality of fresh produce (fruits and vegetables), its acceptance is handled remotely: a 
team of experts from the headquarters evaluates every item using video cameras and other modern tools. The Company is 
currently implementing Pick-by-Voice technology to decrease order picking time and cargo handling costs. Product 
storage and dispatch are done using modern warehousing machinery and equipment. In addition to that, the Company 
controls the quality of products in real time: the distribution center is fitted with a remote temperature monitoring 
system that uses special sensors installed in storage chambers, loading areas, and refrigerated trucks. 
Considering the new facility, as well as warehousing capacities previously acquired from DIXY, the Company currently 
has 45 distribution centers with a total area of 1,921 thousand sq. m. 
 
« 
 
Fedor 
Pavlovsky 
Logistics 
Director of 
Magnit Retail "For us, the Noginsk distribution center has strategic importance. It will enable us to significantly 
Chain     shorten delivery distances, which will result in better availability and freshness on the shelf. We plan 
        to ship products to all of our core formats: convenience stores, supermarkets, superstores, as well as 
»       Magnit Cosmetic stores. We intend to use the Noginsk distribution center to reinforce our presence in 
        Moscow and Moscow region and create a solid foundation for future development in this geography." 
       For further information, please contact: 
 
       Dina Chistyak 
       Head Investor Relations 
       dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
 
       Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 
 
       Media Inquiries          Twitter 
       press@magnit.ru          @MagnitIR 
 
       Note to editors 
 
       Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is 
       headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of June 30, 2021, Magnit operated 39 
       distribution centers and 22,344 stores (15,348 convenience, 469 supermarkets and 6,527 drogerie stores) 
       in 3,802 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. 
       In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for 1H 2021, Magnit had revenues of 
       RUB 822.2 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 94.4 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow 
       Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating 
       from Standard & Poor's of BB. 
       Forward-looking statements 
 
       This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For 
       example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking 
       statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important 
       factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the 
       statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of 
       the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by 
       this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement 
       to reflect any change in circumstances. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      US55953Q2021 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      MGNT 
LEI Code:    2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  118944 
EQS News ID:  1223276 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223276&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2021 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
