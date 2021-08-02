

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's retail sales increased in June, preliminary data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Monday.



Retail sales adjusted for sales days and holidays grew by 0.1 percent year-on-year in June.



On a monthly basis, seasonally adjusted retail sales declined 3.5 percent in June.



Sales of food, beverages and tobacco fell 2.1 percent yearly in June, while sales of non-food grew 1.2 percent, the agency said.



In nominal terms, retail sales decreased 0.4 percent annually in June and fell 3.6 percent from a month ago.



