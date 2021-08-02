- (PLX AI) - Recommendation remains buy.
Aktuelle Nachrichten
|11:16
|Genmab Price Target Raised to DKK 3,004 from DKK 2,606 at Nordea
|(PLX AI) - Recommendation remains buy.
|21.07.
|Genmab A/S: Major Shareholder Announcement
|21.07.
|GENMAB A/S - 6-K, Report of foreign issuer
|21.07.
|Genmab Q2 Darzalex Sales USD 1,433 Million
|(PLX AI) - Genmab Net sales of DARZALEX in the second quarter of 2021 totaled USD 1,433 million.• Net trade sales were USD 770 million in the U.S. and USD 663 million in the rest of the world• Genmab...
|21.07.
|Genmab A/S: Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX (daratumumab) for the Second Quarter of 2021
Aktuelle Nachrichten
|11:22
|Netcompany Fair Value Raised to DKK 645-745 from DKK 620-720 at Nordea
|(PLX AI) - Netcompany fair value range raised to DKK 645-745 from DKK 620-720 at Nordea.• Expect Netcompany's solid performance to continue in Q2, which may trigger a positive revision to its 2021 guidance...
|11:16
|Genmab Price Target Raised to DKK 3,004 from DKK 2,606 at Nordea
|(PLX AI) - Recommendation remains buy.
|So
|Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Signing of a Supplemental Agreement with Nordea Bank
|Fr
|Diana Shipping Inks Supplemental Agreement With Nordea Bank
|Fr
|Diana Shipping Inc. c/o Diana Shipping Services S.A.: Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Signing of a Supplemental Agreement With Nordea Bank
