- (PLX AI) - Netcompany fair value range raised to DKK 645-745 from DKK 620-720 at Nordea.
- • Expect Netcompany's solid performance to continue in Q2, which may trigger a positive revision to its 2021 guidance, or at least a comment that it expects to meet the upper end of the range, Nordea said
- • Expect broad-based solid performance, including a normalization in the Netherlands: Nordea
- • NOTE: Nordea covers Netcompany as commissioned research, so it doesn't assign a buy/hold/sell rating
