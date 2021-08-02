- (PLX AI) - Genmab sales are likely to exceed expectations as well as company guidance this year, powered by Darzalex, Nordea analysts said.
- • Darzalex sales have been very strong in the first half, and are on track to approach $6 billion for the year, Nordea said
- • That would exceed guidance and consensus
- • The drug peak sales may end up at $12.5 billion at some point this decade, Nordea said, reiterating a buy rating on the stock
