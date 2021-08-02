Solar developer NEFIN and electric company Tuas Power have tabled a joint bid to secure the rights to supply 100 MWh of 'zero-carbon electricity' from Malaysia to Singapore and said they initially intend to use "brown power" to secure supply during non-solar-generation hours.The two companies behind a joint bid to supply 100 MWh of solar electricity from Malaysia to Singapore have told pv magazine they initially intend to use fossil-fuel-fired "brown power plants" to balance the intermittency of solar, before switching to battery storage at a later point. A press release issued on Friday by ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...