JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) JSC Halyk Bank: 1H & 2Q 2021 Results Conference Call Invitation 02-Aug-2021 / 11:59 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02 August 2021 Joint Stock Company "Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan" 1H & 2Q 2021 Results Conference Call Invitation On Monday, 23 August 2021 at 2:00pm London / 7:00pm Almaty time, Joint Stock Company "Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan" (Halyk Bank) (LSE: HSBK; KASE: HSBK, HSBKd; AIX: HSBK, HSBK.Y) will be hosting a Zoom conference with its senior management for investors and analysts on Halyk Bank's 1H and 2Q 2021 unaudited consolidated financial results, followed by Q&A session. Halyk Bank's 1H and 2Q 2021 unaudited consolidated financial results will be available starting from 20 August 2021. A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via Zoom link after the registration. The registration is open until 23 August 2021 (including), for the registration please click here. Presentation will be also available starting from 23 August 2021 at: https://halykbank.com/financial-results Recording and transcript of the event will be posted on the Bank's website: https://halykbank.com/financial-results. - ENDS - For further information please contact: JSC "Halyk Bank" +7 727 259 04 30 Mira Kasenova MiraK@halykbank.kz +7 727 259 04 53 Margulan Tanirtayev Margulant@halykbank.kz +7 (727) 3301677 Nurgul Mukhadi NyrgylMy@halykbank.kz ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US46627J3023 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: HSBK Sequence No.: 118953 EQS News ID: 1223316 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223316&application_name=news

