FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, August 2
FirstGroup plc
LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
2 August 2021
Director/PDMR Shareholding
FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that it was notified on 29 July 2021 that a Person Closely Associated with David Martin, Chairman, purchased 50,000 shares at 82.35 pence per share. The transaction took place in London (XLON) on 29 July 2021.
Mr Martin's benefical holding of ordinary shares in the Company has increased from 250,000 to 300,000 ordinary shares in the Company.
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014.
Enquiries:
Seema Kamboj, Deputy Company Secretary
+44 (0) 7583 675724
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|D A E Hall
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Person Closely Associated with Chairman David Martin
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|FirstGroup plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 5p each
GB0003452173
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Share Purchase
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated Information
50,000
£41,175
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|29 July 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted