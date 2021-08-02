Doctolib, a leading e-health service provider in Europe, has recently been recognized as one of the best places to work in Germany for 2021. During the assessment, the company received outstanding scores across several aspects of their workplace such as learning opportunities, organizational culture and giving back to the community, resulting in its recognition among the employers of choice in Germany.

Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the 'Platinum Standard' in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, providing employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

"At Doctolib we put our people at the center by understanding the great value they can bring to the company as well as balancing their individual needs. More than 120 out of all 1750 Doctolibers are dedicating their work purely to People topics and we are proud that the work pays off. We are looking forward to bringing more initiatives to life over the coming months and years in order to empower our people and to build a team of strong entrepreneurs," said Christin Radtke, Head of HR for Germany.

"Despite the disruption brought about by the pandemic, the results showed that Doctolib employees in Germany feel overwhelmingly positive toward the workplace culture and are willing to make the extra effort to see the organization succeed," said Hamza Idrissi, Program Manager for Europe.

About Doctolib

Doctolib was founded in France in 2013 and is now one of the leading e-health companies in Europe. The company uses an intelligent software solution to help doctors and clinics work together more efficiently and productively. Via the online portal and the Doctolib app, patients can arrange and manage both on-site appointments and free video consultations with a healthcare professional of their choice.

