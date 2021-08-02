BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

To: The FCA

Date:2 August 2021

LEI - 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31

Name of applicant: BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc

Name of scheme: General purpose block listing scheme

Period of return: From: 1 February 2021 To: 31 July 2021

Balance under scheme from previous return: 2,627,799 ordinary shares of 1p each

The amount by which the block scheme has been increased, if the scheme has been increased since the date of the last return:

Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period: 0 ordinary shares of 1p each

Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period 2,627,799 ordinary shares of 1p each

Number and class of securities originally listed and the date of admission 7,450,000 ordinary shares of 1p each on 2 May 2006

6,325,800 ordinary shares of 1p each on 30 January 2014

1,805,799 ordinary shares of 1p each on 2 October 2014

1,284,200 ordinary shares of 1p each on 4 December 2014

2,420,000 Ordinary shares of 1 p each on 3 February 2015

2,400,000 Ordinary shares of 1 p each on 29 May 2015

10,000,000 Ordinary shares of 1 p each on 29 June 2015