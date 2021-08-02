FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

2 August 2021

Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that it was notified on 29 July 2021 that:

Chief Financial Officer, Ryan Mangold , purchased 42,925 shares at an average price of 81.91 pence per share and sold 128,723 shares at a price of 81.817 pence per share; and

A Person Closely Associated with Ryan Mangold purchased 173,298 shares at an average price of 82.20 pence per share and sold 47,500 shares at a price of 81.98 pence per share.

The above transactions took place in London (XLON) on 29 July 2021.

Mr Mangold's benefical interest in ordinary shares in the Company has increased from 239,711 to 279,711 ordinary shares in the Company.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

Enquiries:

Seema Kamboj, Deputy Company Secretary

+44 (0) 7583 675724

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Ryan Mangold

2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

Director and Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name FirstGroup plc b) LEI 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 5p each





GB0003452173 b) Nature of the transaction

Share Purchase c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)

82.00 pence



81.90 pence



2,909



40,016



d) Aggregated Information







42,925



£35,160 e) Date of the transaction 29 July 2021 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 5p each





GB0003452173 b) Nature of the transaction

Share Sale c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)

81.817 pence



128,723



d) Aggregated Information







128,723



£105,317 e) Date of the transaction 29 July 2021 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Nicole Mangold

2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

Person Closely Associated with Ryan Mangold, Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name FirstGroup plc b) LEI 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93