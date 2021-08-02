Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Es wird ernst: Die richtig große Kurswette für KW 31
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 896516 ISIN: GB0003452173 Ticker-Symbol: FGR 
Tradegate
02.08.21
13:07 Uhr
1,030 Euro
+0,055
+5,64 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0001,04013:07
1,0101,03013:16
PR Newswire
02.08.2021 | 13:10
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, August 2

FirstGroup plc

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

2 August 2021

Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that it was notified on 29 July 2021 that:

  • Chief Financial Officer, Ryan Mangold, purchased 42,925 shares at an average price of 81.91 pence per share and sold 128,723 shares at a price of 81.817 pence per share; and
  • A Person Closely Associated with Ryan Mangold purchased 173,298 shares at an average price of 82.20 pence per share and sold 47,500 shares at a price of 81.98 pence per share.

The above transactions took place in London (XLON) on 29 July 2021.

Mr Mangold's benefical interest in ordinary shares in the Company has increased from 239,711 to 279,711 ordinary shares in the Company.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

Enquiries:

Seema Kamboj, Deputy Company Secretary

+44 (0) 7583 675724

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Ryan Mangold
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Director and Chief Financial Officer
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFirstGroup plc
b)LEI549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 5p each


GB0003452173
b)Nature of the transaction
Share Purchase
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)

82.00 pence

81.90 pence

2,909

40,016

d)Aggregated Information



42,925

£35,160
e)Date of the transaction29 July 2021
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 5p each


GB0003452173
b)Nature of the transaction
Share Sale
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)

81.817 pence

128,723

d)Aggregated Information



128,723

£105,317
e)Date of the transaction29 July 2021
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Nicole Mangold
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Person Closely Associated with Ryan Mangold, Director
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFirstGroup plc
b)LEI549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 5p each


GB0003452173
b)Nature of the transaction
Share Purchase
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
82.52 pence

82.10 pence		40,000

133,298
d)Aggregated Information



173,298

£142,451
e)Date of the transaction29 July 2021
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 5p each


GB0003452173
b)Nature of the transaction
Share Sale
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
81.98 pence47,500
d)Aggregated Information



47,500

£38,940
e)Date of the transaction29 July 2021
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)
FIRSTGROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.