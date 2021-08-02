

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Global Payments Inc. (GPN) announced a profit for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $263.59 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $37.33 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Global Payments Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $603.00 million or $2.04 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.1% to $2.14 billion from $1.67 billion last year.



Global Payments Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $603.00 Mln. vs. $394.31 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.04 vs. $1.31 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.89 -Revenue (Q2): $2.14 Bln vs. $1.67 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.07 - $8.20 Full year revenue guidance: $7.70 - $7.73 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

