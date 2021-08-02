Anzeige
02.08.2021
Celcuity Inc. Schedules Release of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2021 / Celcuity Inc. (Nasdaq:CELC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pursuing an integrated companion diagnostic (CDx) and therapeutic strategy for treating patients with cancer, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2021 after the stock market close on Monday, August 9, 2021. Management will host a teleconference the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

The Celcuity management team will host a webcast/conference call on August 9, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. ET. To participate in the call, dial 844-369-8770 for domestic callers and 862-298-0840 for international callers. A live webcast of the call can be accessed using this weblink at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2678/42136. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Celcuity website following the event.

About Celcuity

Celcuity is a clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to extend the lives of cancer patients by pursuing an integrated companion diagnostic and therapeutic strategy. Its CELsignia companion diagnostic platform is uniquely able to analyze live patient tumor cells to identify new groups of cancer patients likely to benefit from already approved targeted therapies. Its therapeutic efforts are focused on in-licensing and developing molecularly targeted therapies that address the same cancer driver its companion diagnostics can identify. Celcuity is headquartered in Minneapolis. Further information about Celcuity can be found at www.celcuity.com.

Contacts:

Celcuity Inc.
Brian Sullivan, bsullivan@celcuity.com
Vicky Hahne, vhahne@celcuity.com

Westwicke ICR
Robert Uhl, robert.uhl@westwicke.com
(619) 228-5886

SOURCE: Celcuity Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/657957/Celcuity-Inc-Schedules-Release-of-Second-Quarter-2021-Financial-Results-and-Webcast

