Record performance with 10,692 Vehicles Sold and YoY Revenue increase of 600%+ in Q2

AJAX I ("AJAX") (NYSE: AJAX), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC"), today announced that its merger partner, Cazoo Holdings Limited ("Cazoo" or "the Company"), the UK's leading online car retailer which makes buying a car as seamless as purchasing any other product online, has announced preliminary financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Summary Results

Q2 2021

(unaudited) Q2 2020

(unaudited) Change

( Vehicles Sold 10,692 2,022 8,670 (+429%) Revenue (£m) ~141 20 121 (+605%) Retail Gross Profit per Unit (£)1 ~460 (429) 889 (n/a) Gross Profit (£m) ~8 (1) 9 Gross Margin (%) ~5% (4%) +9%pts

1Retail Gross Profit per Unit derived from retail revenues and ancillary revenues, divided by retail units sold (net of returns)

Q2 2021 Financial highlights

Vehicles sold up 429% to 10,692 in Q2 as the Company's rapid growth trajectory continued

Revenue increased ~605% to ~£141 million driven by significant retail sales growth in UK

Retail GPU at ~£460 through improved buying mix, stock turn higher ancillary revenues

Gross profit positive at £8 million margin improved to ~5% due to operational efficiencies

Q2 2021 Strategic highlights

Business combination with AJAX on NYSE for $7.0 billion on track to complete in Q3 2021

Brought refurbishment in-house giving full control of refurbishment and logistics operations

Began buying and reconditioning cars in Germany France ahead of launch later this year

Launched new car subscription service in UK offering all-inclusive single monthly payment

Alex Chesterman OBE, Founder CEO of Cazoo, commented, "Our rapid growth trajectory continued in Q2 with record revenues of around £141 million, up 605% year on year, as consumers embraced the selection, transparency and convenience of buying cars entirely online. Our gross profit per unit increased substantially during the quarter, up from £143 in Q1 to around £460 per unit in Q2, as a result of the continued improvements we made across our buying and operations. We remain on track to achieve revenues approaching $1 billion in 2021 and expect operational efficiencies to continue to drive further gross margin improvements.

"During the quarter, we brought our vehicle refurbishment in-house and now have 5 vehicle preparation centres in operation across the UK, giving us a significant infrastructure advantage and complete control of our extensive UK-wide reconditioning and logistics operations. We also launched our new car subscription service, now offering consumers both new and used cars with the option to purchase, finance or subscribe, all entirely online. We continue to be very excited about our launch into mainland Europe later this year and have started buying and reconditioning cars and started to significantly build out our teams on the ground in both France and Germany and will accelerate our investment and rollout plans if we believe it is right to do so.

"Since the end of the quarter we have begun purchasing cars directly from consumers outside of part-exchanges as well as having started to charge for home delivery and both launches have gone well and exceeded our expectations. On July 26, 2021 we received confirmation from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that the registration statement on Form F-4 relating to the proposed Business Combination with AJAX has been declared effective with a date of August 18, 2021 now set for the AJAX annual general meeting to approve the Business Combination. It is expected that closing will take place in the last week of August.

"We now have over 2,250 customer-obsessed staff, fully focused on delivering the best and most comprehensive car buying experience to consumers across the UK and Europe. Our strong performance is a result of the hard work and dedication of everyone at Cazoo, and I would like to thank the entire team for this superb performance despite the COVID restrictions experienced during this period."

Dan Och, Founder of AJAX, said, "We are delighted with Cazoo's record performance over the past two quarters. The team have had another great quarter and this once again confirms the significant opportunity that lies ahead for the business as they continue to grow at pace and drive to increase digital share in the $700 billion European market, which we believe will create compelling shareholder value."

Cautionary Statement Regarding Preliminary Results

The Company's results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021 are preliminary, unaudited and subject to the finalization and closing of the Company's second quarter review and should not be viewed as a substitute for full quarter financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS. In addition, these preliminary results are not a comprehensive statement of the Company's financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company cautions you that these preliminary results are not guarantees of future performance or outcomes, and that actual results may differ materially from these described above.

About Cazoo www.cazoo.co.uk

Cazoo's mission is to transform the car buying experience for consumers across the UK and Europe by providing better selection, quality, transparency, convenience, flexibility and peace of mind. Cazoo aims to make buying a car no different to any other product online today, where consumers can simply and seamlessly purchase, finance or subscribe to a car entirely online for either delivery or collection, in as little as 72 hours. Cazoo was founded in 2018 by serial entrepreneur Alex Chesterman OBE, has a highly experienced management team and is backed by some of the leading global technology investors.

About AJAX www.ajaxcap.com

AJAX is a blank check company whose purpose is to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. AJAX was founded by renowned US investor Dan Och in partnership with Glenn Fuhrman and strategic advisors including Steve Ells (founder, Chipotle), Jim McKelvey (co-founder, Square), Kevin Systrom (co-founder, Instagram) and Anne Wojcicki (co-founder, 23andMe).

