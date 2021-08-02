Minerva Neurosciences, Inc: Minerva Neurosciences Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Updates

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today reported key business updates and financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Roluperidone Update

Following the completion of the open-label portion of the Phase 3 trial with roluperidone in schizophrenia and the Type C meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Company continues to work towards the submission of a New Drug Application (NDA) in the first half of 2022. On June 29, 2021, the Company completed the enrollment of 48 subjects in a pivotal bioequivalence study with roluperidone in healthy volunteers. The objective of this study is to compare the formulations employed in the Phase 2b and Phase 3 trials with roluperidone, as well as at least one new formulation designed in conjunction with the Company's commercial supplier to facilitate large scale manufacturing. Top line results from this study are expected in the third quarter of 2021.



"Demonstration of bioequivalence between the formulations used in our late-stage studies with roluperidone will be an important step toward advancing our NDA package," said Dr. Luthringer. "We are working in parallel on additional activities to support the submission of the NDA that were informed by interactions we have had since the Type C meeting with the FDA. We continue to view roluperidone as a significant innovative agent for the treatment of negative symptoms of schizophrenia, a key unmet need among patients with this disease."

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net Income/Loss: Net loss was $10.6 million for the second quarter of 2021, or net loss per share of $0.25 basic and diluted, as compared to net income of $29.5 million, or net income per share of $0.75 basic and $0.73 diluted, for the second quarter of 2020. Net loss was $19.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, or net loss per share of $0.45 basic and diluted, as compared to net income of $17.4 million, or net income per share of $0.44 basic and $0.43 diluted for the six months ended June 30, 2020.



The decreases in net income for both the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021 were primarily due to the Company's opting out of its joint development agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica for seltorexant during the second quarter of 2020. As a result of opting out of the agreement, the Company immediately recognized $41.2 million in collaborative revenue which had previously been included on the balance sheet under deferred revenue.

Net loss during the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021 included non-cash interest expense of $1.6 million and $2.9 million, respectively, versus zero expense for both periods during 2020. The non-cash interest is incurred in connection with the Liability related to the sale of future royalties to Royalty Pharma in January of this year, which is included on the Company's balance sheet.

R&D Expense: For the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, research and development (R&D) expense was $5.5 million and $5.8 million, respectively, a decrease of approximately $0.3 million. For the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, non-cash stock compensation expense included in R&D was $0.6 million and $0.7 million, respectively.



For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, R&D expense was $8.8 million and $13.8 million, respectively, a decrease of approximately $5.0 million. For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, non-cash stock compensation expense included in R&D was $1.3 million and $1.4 million, respectively.

The decrease in R&D expense for both the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021 versus the same periods in 2020 was primarily due to lower costs for the Phase 3 clinical trial of roluperidone, for which the three-month core study portion of the trial was completed in May 2020.

G&A Expense: For the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, general and administrative (G&A) expense was $3.4 million and $5.9 million, respectively, a decrease of approximately $2.5 million. For the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, non-cash stock compensation expense included in G&A was $0.7 million and $2.8 million, respectively.



For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, G&A expense was $7.7 million and $10.1 million, respectively, a decrease of approximately $2.4 million. For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, non-cash stock compensation expense included in G&A was $1.6 million and $4.3 million, respectively.

The decrease in G&A expense for both the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021 was primarily due to a decrease in non-cash stock-based compensation. Stock-based compensation charges were higher in 2020 primarily due to the approval of certain stock option grants and certain severance related benefits.

Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities as of June 30, 2021 were approximately $74.3 million, compared to $25.5 million as of December 31, 2020.



Conference Call Information:

Minerva Neurosciences will host a conference call and live audio webcast today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the quarter and recent business activities. To participate, please dial (877) 312-5845 (domestic) or (765) 507-2618 (international) and refer to conference ID 4327209.

The live webcast can be accessed under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors and Media section of Minerva's website at ir.minervaneurosciences.com. The archived webcast will be available on the website beginning approximately two hours after the event for 90 days.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva's portfolio of compounds includes: roluperidone.

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, reflect management's expectations as of the date of this press release, and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements herein with respect to the timing and scope of clinical trials and regulatory review and results and outcomes of such clinical trials and regulatory review with roluperidone. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA (Unaudited) June 31, December 31, 2021 2020 (in thousands) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 74,215 $ 25,357 Marketable securities - - Restricted cash 100 100 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 910 1,983 Total current assets 75,225 27,440 Equipment, net - - Other noncurrent assets 15 15 Operating lease right-of-use assets 15 102 In-process research and development 15,200 15,200 Goodwill 14,869 14,869 Total Assets $ 105,324 $ 57,626 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,594 $ 996 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,834 2,053 Operating leases 16 111 Total current liabilities 4,444 3,160 Long-Term Liabilities: Deferred taxes 1,803 1,803 Deferred revenue - - Liability related to the sale of future royalties 62,908 - Noncurrent operating leases - - Total liabilities 69,155 4,963 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 340,354 337,454 Accumulated deficit (304,189 ) (284,795 ) Total stockholders' equity 36,169 52,663 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 105,324 $ 57,626

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30 (in thousands, except per share amounts) (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Collaborative revenue $ - $ 41,176 $ - $ 41,176 Operating expenses: Research and development 5,521 5,767 8,780 13,849 General and administrative 3,442 5,901 7,691 10,090 Total operating expenses 8,963 11,668 16,471 23,939 Loss from operations (8,963 ) 29,508 (16,471 ) 17,237 Foreign exchange losses (19 ) (4 ) (24 ) (13 ) Investment income 5 25 9 154 Non-cash interest expense for the sale of future royalties (1,612 ) - (2,908 ) - Loss before income taxes (10,589 ) 29,529 (19,394 ) 17,378 Net income (loss) per share, basic $ (0.25 ) $ 0.75 $ (0.45 ) $ 0.44 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 42,722 39,483 42,722 39,330 Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ (0.25 ) $ 0.73 $ (0.45 ) $ 0.43 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 42,722 40,278 42,722 40,145

