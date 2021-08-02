TOKYO, Aug 2, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) today submitted a revised shelf registration statement to the Director-General of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau in preparation for its planned issuance of a corporate green bond in the Japanese market. This will be the Company's second issuance of this kind, following issuance of the heavy industry sector's first green bond in 2020.In 2020, MHI identified five components of "materiality": topics which the Company should address with high priority in order to help solve major social issues and simultaneously enable its sustained growth long into the future. Among the five topics is to "provide energy solutions to enable a carbon neutral world." In its "2021 Medium-Term Business Plan," which covers the three years starting FY2021, this materiality issue has been reflected by designating "Energy Transition" solutions as a central growth engine, committing the Company to focus investments into products and services that will contribute to decarbonization in power generation and other fields.Through issuance of green bonds, MHI Group will diversify its means of procuring funds as it also pursues achievement of the Energy Transition, toward realizing a carbon neutral world by 2050.Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Copyright 2021 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.