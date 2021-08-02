- (PLX AI) - AstraZeneca's Anifrolumab, which has just received FDA approval, has potential for sales exceeding $1 billion per year, analysts said.
- • FDA approved anifrolumab under the brand name Saphnelo as a new treatment for moderate to severe systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE)
- • The unmet medical need is high, with SLE affecting around 300,000 people in the US and 5 million people worldwide
- • Anifrolumab could have peak sales of $1.2 billion, which is more than twice as much as current consensus, Bank of America analysts said
- • The market expectations may be too low because the lack of success of Benlysta, the only other biologic indicated for SLE: BofA
- • Astra's drug could have a faster uptake than Benlysta, reaching $1 billion sales by 2025, Carnegie said
ASTRAZENECA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de