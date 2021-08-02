Turkish Institution Will Offer GIS Training, Provide Space for Research and Development

Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, today announced it signed a protocol to extend cooperation with Atlas University in Istanbul, Turkey, through its distributor, Esri Turkey. In doing so, Atlas University seeks to enable students to learn and develop the application of geospatial technology in all their activities.

Atlas University was established in 2018, and it aims to use geographic information system (GIS) solutions in its related units, especially in the Faculty of Engineering and Natural Sciences. For this purpose, the Continuous Education Center (AtlasSEM) in the university will also serve as a GIS base. This center will be allocated to provide training on GIS, using Esri technology, and courses will be included in the online training contents offered by AtlasSEM. Additionally, the institution will jointly conduct research and development activities in the field of GIS.

Evaluating the protocol, the president of the Board of Trustees of Atlas University, Dr. Yusuf Elgörmüs, emphasized the cooperation between Atlas University and Esri Turkey, and commented, "Moving forward, I firmly believe that R&D studies will contribute to the transformation of our university's scientific potential into economic value." He continued that he hopes the cooperation will help Atlas University develop in order to commercialize intellectual property rights and increase industrial research and the entrepreneurship and innovation index.

"We did not hesitate for a minute to cooperate with Atlas University, a progressive and dynamic university in the fields of education and R&D," said Baris Uz, Esri Turkey CEO. "It is an institution that realizes the importance of GIS and supports all kinds of efforts and studies in this regard, aiming to increase geographical literacy in our country."

For the first academic year, nearly 1,000 students joined the on-site ArcGIS training, and many more are expected to join remotely.

"We continue to work enthusiastically toward the goals we have set together," continued Uz. "At Esri Turkey, we are working to spread Esri's vision and technology in the country, especially for our young people to bring together individuals from all walks of life. We believe in breaking new ground in Turkey and hope that this cooperation will be beneficial to everyone here."

With more than 50 years of experience supporting the use of geospatial technology in academic institutions, Esri aims to ensure that GIS is used effectively at all levels of education as part of the company's "Lifelong Learning" vision.

To learn more about Esri's new education center at Atlas University, visit atlas.edu.tr/en/surekli-egitim-uygulama-ve-arastirma-merkezi/.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations globally and in over 200,000 institutions in the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofits, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.

Copyright 2021 Esri. All rights reserved. Esri, the Esri globe logo, ArcGIS, The Science of Where, esri.com, and @esri.com are trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of Esri in the United States, the European Community, or certain other jurisdictions. Other companies and products or services mentioned herein may be trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of their respective mark owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210802005222/en/

Contacts:

Jo Ann Pruchniewski

Public Relations, Esri

Mobile: 301-693-2643

Email: jpruchniewski@esri.com