Speculation will be rife as to the cause of the fire which destroyed one Tesla Megapack and damaged another in Moorabool on Friday. Investigators are waiting until the site is deemed safe to begin their forensic examination.From pv magazine Australia On Friday, two days after Neoen posted the Tweet below, a Tesla Megapack caught fire at the site of the Victorian Big Battery during testing of the Neoen-developed 300 MW/450 MWh project, which is due for completion this year. Thrilled to announce Victorian Big Battery is now registered with the Australian Energy Market Operator - just over 200 days ...

