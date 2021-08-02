Highly Competitive Accelerator Berkeley SkyDeck Now Accepting Applications for Batch 13 Cohort Program

Applications accepted through Sept. 5; SkyDeck Fund has invested in 130 startups in the past four years with market value of $3.1 billion

BERKELEY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2021 / UC Berkeley SkyDeck, the global startup accelerator of the University of California at Berkeley, has opened the application period for its upcoming Batch 13 program for startups. Applications will be accepted through Sept. 5 with the program starting Nov. 1.

With the start of Batch 13, the SkyDeck accelerator is opening its physical doors for the first time since the pandemic shut down, mixing both in-person and remote programs and events.

"While we were forced to work remotely during the pandemic, we came together, supported one another like never before and proved to be a really successful program for our two remote cohorts," said Caroline Winnett, SkyDeck's executive director. "As we prepare for Batch 13, we're thrilled we can welcome impressive innovators back to the SkyDeck penthouse and be together again."

The highly competitive SkyDeck accelerator is thriving. This summer two SkyDeck startup alums announced significant funding for their AI technologies: SuperAnnotate secured a $14.5 million Series A to help annotate, train and automate the computer vision pipeline for companies and Obviously.Al raised $4.7 million for their no code AI/ML platform that enables people without technical backgrounds to build and train machine learning models.

'I left my job and home country to pursue building my startup, which was a risky endeavor," said SuperAnnotate CEO Tigran Petrosyan. "We closed our first customers during our time at SkyDeck thanks to SkyDeck connections and have since raised nearly $19 million total. SkyDeck's support has been invaluable through the whole process.'

The accelerator's three specialized tracks include aerospace, semiconductor chip technology, and biotechnology. Biotechnology includes a synergistic relationship with UC Berkeley's new Bakar BioEnginuity Hub, the university's full-service life science incubator.

Accepted Batch 13 cohort startups receive $105,000 from the accelerator's investment partner, the Berkeley SkyDeck Fund in exchange for a 5% equity share. Since 2018, the fund has invested in more than 130 startup companies with a total market value of more than $3.1 billion.

"During the pandemic, our program actually expanded and provided unparalleled resources, investments and opportunities for our startup teams," said Chon Tang, SkyDeck Fund managing partner. "Our fund continues to invest in powerful, world-changing ideas and technologies from around the globe."

In addition to the $105,000 investment from the Berkeley SkyDeck Fund, Cohort (accelerator track) startups receive free and discounted services valued at $750,000 and access to 350 top advisors and mentors as they prepare to pitch more than 800 investors on Demo Day. The 100 earlier stage startups selected to the Pad-13 (incubator track) have access to events, mentors, and pitch opportunities to help them grow their innovative ideas and businesses to help them prepare for the accelerator track.

The current SkyDeck Batch 12 cohort has 16 accelerator track startups. Besides the U.S.-based startups, international startups participating are from Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Germany, Japan, Switzerland, and Taiwan. The startups represent a wide range of industries including AI, biotech/medtech, enterprise, consumer, hardware, robotics, and more.

To learn more or to apply for the Batch 13 cohort, visit skydeck.berkeley.edu/apply.

ABOUT BERKELEY SKYDECK

Berkeley SkyDeck is UC Berkeley's global startup accelerator. Named in Forbes as one of the top U.S. university accelerators, SkyDeck combines hands-on mentorship with the vast resources of its research university. SkyDeck is the only accelerator that provides funding for its startups via a public-private partnership, providing returns directly back to UC Berkeley via the Berkeley SkyDeck Fund, a dedicated investment fund supported by top institutional VCs like Sequoia and Mayfield. Participating startups have access to SkyDeck's 350 advisors, 70 industry partners, and a network of more than 510,000 UC Berkeley alumni. To date, SkyDeck startups have raised more than $1.5 billion in aggregate. For more information, see skydeck.berkeley.edu.

