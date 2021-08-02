

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON):



-Earnings: $184.1 million in Q2 vs. -$1.4 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.42 in Q2 vs. $0.00 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, ON Semiconductor Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $275.8 million or $0.63 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.49 per share -Revenue: $1.67 billion in Q2 vs. $1.21 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.68 to $0.80 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,660 to $1,760 Mln



