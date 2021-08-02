passport technology: Passport Technology Inc. Completes Merger with Automated Systems America Inc.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2021 / Passport Technology Inc. ("Passport"), a global leader of payment technology for the gaming industry, and Automated Systems America Inc. ("ASAI"), a leading provider of casino payments and related value-added services to casinos in the United States, announced today the completion of the merger announced on January 19, 2021.

The combined company will operate as Passport Technology Inc. with a unified portfolio of technology-based solutions and services for the highly regulated payments, gaming, and financial services markets. Passport now spans eight countries and 130 casino and resort properties, delivering over five billion dollars in funds to casino floors, wagering accounts, and merchants annually, making Passport one of the fastest-growing, technologically advanced companies in the casino payments industry.

Passport's suite of payment, compliance, and automation solutions for gaming operators includes transaction processing, digital payments, loyalty and rewards, cashier automation, regulatory and compliance software, real-time analytic promotions, merchant services, and bank-sponsored ATM processing. Passport customers uniquely benefit from a vertically integrated omni-commerce platform calibrated to maximize customer profitability and assimilate customer loyalty while maintaining one single point of interaction.

"We are excited to unite these two highly-experienced companies with proven track records of growth through innovation, collaboration, and disciplined execution," said Scott Dowty, CEO of Passport. "Our complementary teams, expertise, and reputation maximize our ability to adapt within a dynamic market and position Passport as a dominant force for advanced payment solutions."

"This combination is a perfect alignment of professional strengths, technological innovation, and geographic relevance," said John Steely, COO & CIO of Passport. "With our highly skilled people, commitment to regulatory compliance, investments in cloud-based platforms, and shared holistic approach to exceeding the demands of our customers, we will accelerate meaningful change within the industry."

Passport's innovation and design studio remains in downtown Glendale, California, and its corporate headquarters and showroom in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Passport Technology Inc.

Passport Technology Inc. is a leading developer of technology-based solutions and services for the highly regulated payments, gaming, and financial services markets. The company's product portfolio includes redemption kiosks, quasi-cash, check warranty, ATM, digital payments, cash and cashless integrations, casino automation, regulatory compliance solutions, bank-sponsored transaction processing, merchant services, server and web-based analytics, agnostic application management systems, and interactive content and loyalty services. Passport, through its privileged and associated gaming licenses, has securely and responsibly settled over $25 billion in funds to casinos across the globe.

For more information, please visit passporttechnology.com

Press Contact:

Max Aceituno

Chief Marketing Officer

Passport Technology Inc.

max@passporttechnology.com

Related Images





SOURCE: Passport Technology, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/657942/Passport-Technology-Inc-Completes-Merger-with-Automated-Systems-America-Inc