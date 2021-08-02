

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sunoco LP (SUN) has agreed to acquire eight refined product terminals from NuStar Energy L.P. and one refined product terminal from Cato. The combined purchase price for these acquisitions was $255.5 million.



The NuStar deal includes seven refined product terminals on the East Coast and one in the Midwest. The terminals have an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 14.8 million barrels, handle primarily refined products.



The Cato terminal is a gasoline and distillate terminal. Also, Cato has agreed to a five-year extension of its existing SUN fuel distribution contract.



Sunoco LP expects the acquisitions to be immediately accretive to unitholders.



