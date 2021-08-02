Natixis Investment Managers (Natixis IM) one of the world's largest asset managers with €1,152.8* billion in AUM, has appointed Nathalie Wallace as Global Head of Sustainable Investing.

In her role, Nathalie will be responsible for driving Natixis Investment Managers' ESG commitments across its distribution network, its affiliate managers and as part of industry-wide initiatives. ESG is at the heart of Natixis IM's strategic ambitions with a target of around €600bn equivalent to 50% of AUM in the sustainable or impact investing category by 2024.

Nathalie will play an instrumental part in strengthening the firm's ESG capabilities and developing its range of innovative sustainable solutions, driving Natixis IM to become the most client centric asset manager globally. She will report to Joseph Pinto, Head of Distribution for Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Asia Pacific, Natixis Investment Managers and be based in Boston.

Working in close collaboration with its investment managers, Nathalie will lead the firm's growth in all aspects of sustainable investment targeting 100% of affiliate signatories to the UNPRI by 2024. She will also focus on supporting clients on their ESG journey from early stage ESG integration to allocation to impact investing.

Tim Ryan, CEO, Natixis Investment Managers commented, "Having most recently worked at Mirova, our dedicated sustainable investment affiliate, we believe Nathalie's deep knowledge and long industry experience, will help clients align their ESG beliefs with their investment goals and accelerate the transition to a more sustainable global economy."

Nathalie joins from Mirova US, where she was Head of ESG Strategy Development. She earned her bachelor's degree at the Institut Supérieur de Gestion Business School in Paris, France and is a Certified International Investment Analyst (CIIA). She served as French Foreign Trade Advisor from 2014 to 2020 and is a member of the CFA Institute's ESG Technical Committee.

About Natixis Investment Managers

Headquartered in Paris and Boston, Natixis Investment Managers is wholly-owned by Natixis. Natixis is a subsidiary of BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France. Natixis Investment Managers' affiliated investment management firms include AEW; Alliance Entreprendre; AlphaSimplex Group; DNCA Investments;2 Dorval Asset Management; Flexstone Partners; Gateway Investment Advisers; Harris Associates; Investors Mutual Limited; Loomis, Sayles Company; Mirova; MV Credit; Naxicap Partners; Ossiam; Ostrum Asset Management; Seeyond; Seventure Partners; Thematics Asset Management; Vauban Infrastructure Partners;Vaughan Nelson Investment Management; Vega Investment Managers;3 and WCM Investment Management. Additionally, investment solutions are offered through Natixis Investment Managers Solutions, and Natixis Advisors offers other investment services through its AIA and MPA division. Not all offerings available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit Natixis Investment Managers' website at im.natixis.com LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/natixis-investment-managers.

Natixis Investment Managers' distribution and service groups include Natixis Distribution, L.P., a limited purpose broker-dealer and the distributor of various U.S. registered investment companies for which advisory services are provided by affiliated firms of Natixis Investment Managers, Natixis Investment Managers S.A. (Luxembourg), Natixis Investment Managers International (France), and their affiliated distribution and service entities in Europe and Asia.

*AUM as of June 30 2021

1 Cerulli Quantitative Update: Global Markets 2020 ranked Natixis Investment Managers as the 17th largest asset manager in the world based on assets under management as of December 31, 2019.

2 A brand of DNCA Finance.

3 A wholly-owned subsidiary of Natixis Wealth Management.

