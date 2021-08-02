DJ Ossiam World ESG Machine Learning UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Ossiam World ESG Machine Learning UCITS ETF - 1A (USD) (OWLU) Ossiam World ESG Machine Learning UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 02-Aug-2021 / 14:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Ossiam World ESG Machine Learning UCITS ETF - 1A (USD) DEALING DATE: 30/07/2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 130.0110 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 385649 CODE: OWLU =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE00BF4Q3545 Category Code: NAV TIDM: OWLU Sequence No.: 118970 EQS News ID: 1223367 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223367&application_name=news

