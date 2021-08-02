

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Carrick Therapeutics said that it has collaborated with Roche to evaluate a novel combination of Carrick's samuraciclib and Roche's giredestrant in CDK4/6i resistant HR+, HER2- metastatic breast cancer.



The collaboration will utilize Roche's MORPHEUS Phase 1b/2 platform for rapid and efficient combination development, with upfront randomization versus a control group.



The new study expands Carrick's portfolio of clinical trials with samuraciclib, which is also being evaluated in a Phase 2a study in combination with fulvestrant for CDK4/6i resistant HR+, HER2- metastatic breast cancer.



Other ongoing studies include samuraciclib for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) and prostate cancer - all settings in which CDK7 has been shown to act as a regulator of transcription, the cell cycle and endocrine receptor signalling.



As per the agreement, each company is supplying its respective anti-cancer agent to support the trial.



