Growing Popularity of On-the-go Beverages, Number of Food Service Outlets to Propel North America Cup Carriers Market, TMR Insights

- Integration of emerging technologies such as digital printing is likely to drive innovations in designs of cup carriers in North America

- In North America, the food & beverage industry is becoming increasingly dynamic. This transition provides packaging producers with a number of options for meeting the need of innovative packaging in the food & beverage industry.

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- North America Cup Carriers Market: Overview

The food & beverage sector is expanding and becoming progressively dynamic in North America, which is likely to play an important role in driving the North Americacup carriers market. In order to meet the soaring demand for on-the-go beverages in the region, several major firms are offering varieties of cup carriers. In addition, the option of takeout food and beverage items has gained traction in North America. There is a high demand for long-lasting and visually pleasing cup carriers. For years, the most prevalent varieties of cup carriers has been made of a strong texturized pulp fiber and durable cardboard-type paper.

A cup carrier is a tool that allows one to carry many filled beverage cups in one go. The majority of these items are made out of plastic, molded pulp or another flexible material capable of enduring the pressure of filled beverage cups while still being held. It also assists in avoiding the spilling of cold or hot beverages by preventing the carriers or cups from falling down. Cup carriers are presently available in a variety of designs and forms. Thus, to gain new consumers and retain the existing ones in the market, manufacturers are focused on improving robustness and layout design.

Due to the expansion of food service outlets and rising consumption of beverages in North America, the North America cup carriers market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

Key Findings of Market Report

Integration of Print-on-demand Technology to Make Cup Carriers More Appealing to Customers

In order to generate and replicate pictures on any physical package, digital printing is carried out. Manufacturers frequently utilize this technology to advertise their products by including brand ambassadors, logos, product details, brand information, taglines, and other relevant data on the packaging. Cup carriers are frequently printed using this method to make them more interesting and appealing to the customers. It also serves as a customizing tool, and gives product and brand knowledge to customers. One of the developments that is assisting cup carriers in their market sustainability in North America is the print-on-demand technique. Such technological developments are likely to fuel the growth of the North America cup carriers market in the near future.

Innovation in Designs, Materials to Support Consumer Demand for Convenience, Biodegradability

The most used conventional cup carriers are made from durable cardboard-type paper and robust texturized pulp fiber. Around two to four cold or hot drinks can be securely transported in each style of these carriers. Cup carriers come in a variety of shapes and sizes. Some are simple squares, whilst others come in a more defined shape or have an origami appearance as the edges of the cup are higher. The boundaries are nicely defined and easy to grip. Many cafés in North America favor handles, as they make it simpler to move about and help with balance if one of the hands is already occupied. Many companies are already developing cup carriers with slim designs to make it easier for customers to handle. Moreover, as environmental concerns rise, the trend of eco-friendly products is expected to gain traction. The need for biodegradable and environment-friendly cup carriers is growing in North America, due to rise in popularity of supermarkets, restaurants, cafés, etc.

North America Cup Carriers Market: Growth Drivers

As a result of rising health consciousness in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, most manufacturers in North America are witnessing an increase in the demand for packaging of flavored milk beverages and healthy drinks. As a result, the need for cup carriers has grown.

are witnessing an increase in the demand for packaging of flavored milk beverages and healthy drinks. As a result, the need for cup carriers has grown. Firms are continuously focusing on improving their cup carrier materials and designs to accommodate the escalating demand for on-the-go foods. Besides, manufacturers of single-use food accessories are ramping up manufacturing of low-cost, environment-friendly items.

North America Cup Carriers Market: Key Competitors

Georgia-Pacific Consumer Products LP

Graphic Packaging International, LLC

Green Paper Products, LLC

Sabert Corporation

Southern Champion Tray, LP

WestRock Company

North America Cup Carriers Market: Segmentation

Material

Paper/ Molded Fiber

Plastic

Number of Cups

1 to 2

3 to 4

5 to 6,

Above 6

End Use

Food Service Outlets

Institutional Food Services

Household Use

