

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Abbott said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared the FreeStyle Libre 2 iOS application for use with compatible iPhones, providing a comprehensive digital offering for its FreeStyle Libre 2 integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system.



FreeStyle Libre 2 iOS app is the sensor-based glucose monitoring app that allows users to check their glucose with a compatible iPhone every minute with optional real-time glucose alarms.



The FreeStyle Libre 2 app enables kids (ages 4 and older) and adults to easily share their glucose data with parents and other caregivers via the LibreLinkUp app.



Abbott has secured partial or full reimbursement for the FreeStyle Libre system in 38 countries, including Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the U.S. The FreeStyle Libre 2 iOS app will be available soon in the U.S. to download on the App Store.



