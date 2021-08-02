DiscovOre Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY THE COMPANY TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

DiscovOre plc

(To be renamed Oscillate plc)

AQSE: ORE

("Company")

The Company announces that on 2 August 2021, Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi, Non-Executive Chairman, bought 500,000 ordinary shares of the Company, at an aggregate price of 2.25 pence per share.

Following the above transaction, Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi has a direct beneficial interest in the Company's share capital of 7,000,000 ordinary shares representing 3.32% of the issued share capital.

The Directors of the Company, who have issued this RIS announcement after due and careful enquiry, accept responsibility for its content.

Enquiries

Company:

Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi (Director)

Conrad Windham (Director)

Direct Office Line: +44 (0) 20 3778 0755

Corporate Adviser:

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller & Mark Anwyl

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7220 9796

