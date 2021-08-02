DiscovOre Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, August 2
THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY THE COMPANY TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.
DiscovOre plc
(To be renamed Oscillate plc)
AQSE: ORE
("Company")
The Company announces that on 2 August 2021, Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi, Non-Executive Chairman, bought 500,000 ordinary shares of the Company, at an aggregate price of 2.25 pence per share.
Following the above transaction, Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi has a direct beneficial interest in the Company's share capital of 7,000,000 ordinary shares representing 3.32% of the issued share capital.
The Directors of the Company, who have issued this RIS announcement after due and careful enquiry, accept responsibility for its content.
Enquiries
Company:
Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi (Director)
Conrad Windham (Director)
Direct Office Line: +44 (0) 20 3778 0755
Corporate Adviser:
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller & Mark Anwyl
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7220 9796
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Chairman
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|DiscovOre plc
|b)
|LEI
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 0.01 pence each in DiscovOre plc
Identification code (ISIN) for DiscovOre plc ordinary shares: GB00BJN5JS53
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of Ordinary Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2 August 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|AQSE Growth Market