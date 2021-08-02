

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI for July and construction spending for June are set for release at 10.00 am ET Monday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While it retreated against the franc and the yen, it rose against the pound. Against the euro, it was steady.



The greenback was worth 109.52 against the yen, 1.1877 against the euro, 1.3902 against the pound and 0.9053 against the franc as of 9:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de