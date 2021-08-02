Surging Water Stress Catapults Global Decentralized Containerized/Packaged W&WWT Systems Demand

Water and energy-as-a-service is likely to have a high adoption rate in the next 2 to 3 years, finds Frost & Sullivan

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Global Decentralized Containerized/Packaged Water and Wastewater Treatment (W&WWT) Systems Growth Opportunities, finds that rapid urbanization across regions is contributing to water stress worldwide. This is compelling authorities in charge of water and sanitation globally to explore decentralized solutions, pushing the demand for decentralized containerized/packaged W&WWT systems and ensuring water sustainability and circular economy. As a result, the decentralized containerized/packaged W&WWT systems market is estimated to garner $7.92 billion in revenue by 2026 from $5.22 billion in 2020, an uptick at a 7.2% compound annual growth rate. However, the COVID-19 pandemic caused the 2020 year-on-year growth rate to dip to -2.2%. It is likely to recover gradually from the second half of 2021 and expected to recuperate fully to pre-COVID levels by the end of the year.

"In two to five years, decentralized W&WWT systems will register a focused investment as part of smart city infrastructure to reduce the stress on centralized infrastructure," said Paul Hudson, Energy & Environment Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Further, from a solution-type perspective, both-decentralized containerized/packaged WWT and WT systems-will contribute roughly at the same rate to expedite the overall industry's growth over the forecast period."

Hudson added: "Water and energy-as-a-service is emerging and likely to have a high adoption rate in the next two to three years. The business model combines WWT with energy production from sludge, a wastewater byproduct. This model is expected to record high adoption in North America and fast-growing markets such as Asia-Pacific."

Globally, exploring decentralized solutions to improve water sustainability presents lucrative growth prospects to decentralized containerized/packaged W&WWT systems market participants. Players should explore the following:

Chemical-free membrane operation : Solution providers should work closely with membrane manufacturers to customize membranes for chemical-free operations and reduce chemical consumption.

: Solution providers should work closely with membrane manufacturers to customize membranes for chemical-free operations and reduce chemical consumption. Solar-powered containerized/packaged W&WWT systems : Solar or renewable-powered treatment systems are forecast to record high adoption among municipal/domestic and commercial customers in MEA and Latin America .

: Solar or renewable-powered treatment systems are forecast to record high adoption among municipal/domestic and commercial customers in MEA and . Competitive value-added solutions and services : Companies can offer complimentary modular/packaged conveyance systems or as a value-add to enhance market penetration and improve the value proposition.

: Companies can offer complimentary modular/packaged conveyance systems or as a value-add to enhance market penetration and improve the value proposition. Smart Internet of Things (IoT)-based control and monitoring systems: Equipping treatment systems with off-the-shelf IoT solutions will enable original equipment manufacturers to offer real-time diagnostics, preventive maintenance, and performance optimization solutions, thereby ensuring the rate on return and long-term sustainability.

Global Decentralized Containerized/Packaged Water and Wastewater Treatment (W&WWT) Systems Growth Opportunities is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Energy & Environment research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

