Montag, 02.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Es wird ernst: Die richtig große Kurswette für KW 31
02.08.2021
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, August 2

Lancashire Holdings Limited

(the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The Company announces that, on 30 July 2021, Peter Clarke, Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Board of Directors purchased 22,500 common shares of US$0.50 each in the Company at £6.3742 per share.

Following this transaction, Peter Clarke has an interest in the Company of 82,500 common shares, representing 0.03%.

The notification made in accordance with the requirements of UK MAR, provides further detail:

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NamePeter Clarke
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNon-Executive Director and Chairman
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameLancashire Holdings Limited
b)LEI 5493002UNUYXLHOWF752
4(i)Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common Shares of US$0.50 each

ISIN: BMG5361W1047
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of common shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£6.374222,500
d)Aggregated information
22,500
£143,419.49
e)Date of the transaction2021-07-30
f)Place of the transaction (XLON) London Stock Exchange - Regulated Market

Name of authorised official of issuer for making notification

Christopher Head
Company Secretary
2 August 2021		+44 20 7264 4145
chris.head@lancashiregroup.com
