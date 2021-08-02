LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Lancashire Holdings Limited

(the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The Company announces that, on 30 July 2021, Peter Clarke, Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Board of Directors purchased 22,500 common shares of US$0.50 each in the Company at £6.3742 per share.

Following this transaction, Peter Clarke has an interest in the Company of 82,500 common shares, representing 0.03%.

The notification made in accordance with the requirements of UK MAR, provides further detail:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Peter Clarke 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director and Chairman b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Lancashire Holdings Limited b) LEI 5493002UNUYXLHOWF752 4(i) Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Common Shares of US$0.50 each



ISIN: BMG5361W1047 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of common shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £6.3742 22,500 d) Aggregated information

22,500

£143,419.49 e) Date of the transaction 2021-07-30 f) Place of the transaction (XLON) London Stock Exchange - Regulated Market

Name of authorised official of issuer for making notification