RUBIS RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - July 26 to 30, 2021 02-Aug-2021 / 17:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Paris, August 2, 2021, 5:35 pm TRANSACTIONS CARRIED OUT WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM (EXCLUDING TRANSACTIONS WITHIN THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT) - July 26 to 30, 2021 - Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742) Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123) Period: From July 26, 2021 to July 30, 2021 In accordance with the authorization granted by the Combined Shareholders' Meeting held on December 9, 2020 to implement a share buyback program, the Company operated, between July 26, 2021 and July 30, 2021, the purchases of its own shares in view of their cancelation presented below. Aggregate presentation per day and per market: Identification Daily total Daily weighted Market Issuer name Identification code Transaction code of financial volume (in average price of (MIC Number of of issuer (LEI) date instrument (ISIN) number of shares acquired* Code) transactions shares) RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.26 FR0013269123 3,392 33.98 AQEU 31 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.26 FR0013269123 4,341 33.87 CEUX 47 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.26 FR0013269123 2,864 33.72 TQEX 28 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.26 FR0013269123 14,403 33.91 XPAR 145 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.27 FR0013269123 2,716 34.29 AQEU 28 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.27 FR0013269123 4,926 34.30 CEUX 55 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.27 FR0013269123 2,633 34.29 TQEX 18 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.27 FR0013269123 14,725 34.29 XPAR 144 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.28 FR0013269123 3,983 34.00 AQEU 32 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.28 FR0013269123 2,722 34.03 CEUX 43 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.28 FR0013269123 1,560 33.98 TQEX 25 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.28 FR0013269123 16,735 34.06 XPAR 172 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.29 FR0013269123 3,443 34.15 AQEU 27 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.29 FR0013269123 4,023 34.13 CEUX 57 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.29 FR0013269123 1,714 34.14 TQEX 18 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.29 FR0013269123 15,820 34.14 XPAR 169 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.30 FR0013269123 3,268 33.93 AQEU 29 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.30 FR0013269123 3,631 33.93 CEUX 47 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.30 FR0013269123 1,616 33.79 TQEX 15 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.30 FR0013269123 16,485 33.90 XPAR 161 * Two-digit rounding after the TOTAL 125,000 34.05 decimal

Detailed presentation per transaction:

Detailed information on the transactions carried out from July 26, 2021 to July 30, 2021 is available on the Company's website: Share buyback program (rubis.fr).

