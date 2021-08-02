Anzeige
Montag, 02.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Es wird ernst: Die richtig große Kurswette für KW 31
02.08.2021
RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - July 26 to 30, 2021

RUBIS 
02-Aug-2021 / 17:35 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Paris, August 2, 2021, 5:35 pm 
 
TRANSACTIONS CARRIED OUT WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM (EXCLUDING TRANSACTIONS WITHIN THE LIQUIDITY 
AGREEMENT) 
- July 26 to 30, 2021 - 
 
Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742) 
Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123) 
Period: From July 26, 2021 to July 30, 2021 
 
In accordance with the authorization granted by the Combined Shareholders' Meeting held on December 9, 2020 to 
implement a share buyback program, the Company operated, between July 26, 2021 and July 30, 2021, the purchases of its 
own shares in view of their cancelation presented below. 
 
Aggregate presentation per day and per market: 
 
                        Identification   Daily total  Daily weighted   Market 
Issuer name  Identification code Transaction code of financial volume (in   average price of  (MIC  Number of 
       of issuer (LEI)   date    instrument (ISIN) number of   shares acquired*  Code) transactions 
                                 shares) 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.26 FR0013269123    3,392     33.98       AQEU  31 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.26 FR0013269123    4,341     33.87       CEUX  47 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.26 FR0013269123    2,864     33.72       TQEX  28 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.26 FR0013269123    14,403     33.91       XPAR  145 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.27 FR0013269123    2,716     34.29       AQEU  28 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.27 FR0013269123    4,926     34.30       CEUX  55 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.27 FR0013269123    2,633     34.29       TQEX  18 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.27 FR0013269123    14,725     34.29       XPAR  144 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.28 FR0013269123    3,983     34.00       AQEU  32 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.28 FR0013269123    2,722     34.03       CEUX  43 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.28 FR0013269123    1,560     33.98       TQEX  25 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.28 FR0013269123    16,735     34.06       XPAR  172 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.29 FR0013269123    3,443     34.15       AQEU  27 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.29 FR0013269123    4,023     34.13       CEUX  57 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.29 FR0013269123    1,714     34.14       TQEX  18 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.29 FR0013269123    15,820     34.14       XPAR  169 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.30 FR0013269123    3,268     33.93       AQEU  29 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.30 FR0013269123    3,631     33.93       CEUX  47 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.30 FR0013269123    1,616     33.79       TQEX  15 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.30 FR0013269123    16,485     33.90       XPAR  161 
* Two-digit rounding after the         TOTAL       125,000    34.05 
decimal

Detailed presentation per transaction:

Detailed information on the transactions carried out from July 26, 2021 to July 30, 2021 is available on the Company's website: Share buyback program (rubis.fr). 

Contact 
       RUBIS - Legal department 
       Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - July 26 to 30, 2021 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     RUBIS 
         46, rue Boissière 
         75116 Paris 
         France 
Phone:      +33 144 17 95 95 
Fax:       +33 145 01 72 49 
E-mail:     communication@rubis.fr 
Internet:    www.rubis.fr 
ISIN:      FR0013269123 
Euronext Ticker: RUI 
AMF Category:  Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Transactions in own shares (aggregated version) 
EQS News ID:   1223325 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1223325 02-Aug-2021 CET/CEST 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223325&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2021 11:35 ET (15:35 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
