Graham Belgrave, Senior Vice President of European Operations at Advanced Clinical, has been recognized by PharmaVOICE magazine as a distinguished leader on the 2021 PharmaVOICE 100 list.

As one of the first European hires at Advanced Clinical in 2017, Graham Belgrave built the company's infrastructure and functional teams outside of North America, contributing to the company's fast growth and development in regions outside of North America. Under his leadership, Advanced Clinical has grown tremendously from having minimal presence in Europe to now having 10 country offices and a European team comprised of tenured and experienced industry professionals that are dedicated to serving clients.

"The amazingly powerful culture of servant leadership that permeates through Advanced Clinical is, in my opinion of 37 years in the pharmaceutical industry, truly unique," said Belgrave. "It empowers, supports, and inspires in equal measure. I am fortunate to be in a position to fully embrace and live this 'way of working' and am humbled to be awarded this honor, surrounded as I am by such a stellar group of leaders."

At Advanced Clinical, and from previous organizations, Belgrave serves as a mentor to several colleagues, where he challenges them to think outside of the box and take risks. From past leadership accomplishments to serving as a member of several scientific and pharmaceutical associations, Belgrave is most proud of his collaborations with his team and helping them to develop their skillsets.

PharmaVOICE 100 is an annual list established by PharmaVOICE magazine that recognizes individuals whose inspiration, motivation, and outstanding leadership have made an impact to the life sciences industry. The distinguished honorees are nominated by thousands of PharmaVOICE readers and are selected based on specific criteria as well as involvement in community and philanthropic efforts. The honorees represent a broad cross-section of industry leaders.

The July/August special issue of PharmaVOICE magazine is available for viewing online.

About Advanced Clinical

Advanced Clinical is a privately held, single owner, global clinical research services organization, providing full-service CRO, FSP and Strategic Resourcing solutions for biopharmaceutical and medical device organizations. Our company is committed to improving all lives touched by clinical research, and we address the hopes of patients and healthcare professionals with industry-leading services and technology in life sciences. Visit our website to learn more about how we deliver a Better Clinical Experience:www.advancedclinical.com.

