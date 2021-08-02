Anzeige
Montag, 02.08.2021
Es wird ernst: Die richtig große Kurswette für KW 31
WKN: 853687 ISIN: JP3435000009 
PR Newswire
02.08.2021 | 19:22
CJ 4DPLEX, Sony Pictures Entertainment Announces Strategic Partnership For Up To 15 Films For ScreenX And 4DX For Three Years

Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Man from Toronto, Sony/Marvel Morbius Included in ScreenX Multi-Picture Slate

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX, the world's leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies and Sony Pictures Entertainment, announced today a multi-picture, multi-year deal adding up to 15 films over three years to play on CJ 4DPLEX's immersive, panoramic, 270-degree viewing experience ScreenX. The deal begins with Venom: Let There Be Carnage in September, that will play in over 350 ScreenX auditoriums across the country and around the world.