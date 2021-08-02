- (PLX AI) - Maersk new outlook FY adjusted EBITDA USD 18,000-19,500 million, up from USD 13,000-15,000 previously.
- • Q2 revenue USD 14,200 million vs. estimate USD 13,800 million
- • Q2 EBIT USD 4,100 million vs. estimate USD 3,800 million
- • Maersk Volumes in Ocean increased by 15% and average freight rates improved 59% in Q2
- • Saw continuation of the exceptional market situation with strong rebound in demand causing bottlenecks in the supply chains and equipment shortage
- • Maersk free cash flow for the full-year expected to be minimum USD 11.5 billion
- • Outlook FY capex USD 7,000 million (unchanged)
- • Q2 EBITDA USD 5,100 million vs. estimate USD 4,662 million
