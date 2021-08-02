

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) released a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $152.67 million, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $22.81 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, SBA Communications Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $293.51 million or $2.64 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.5% to $575.53 million from $507.23 million last year.



SBA Communications Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $293.51 Mln. vs. $259.91 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.64 vs. $2.29 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.68 -Revenue (Q2): $575.53 Mln vs. $507.23 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.32 to $10.72 Full year revenue guidance: $2,260 to $2,300 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

