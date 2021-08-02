

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM):



-Earnings: $40.68 million in Q2 vs. -$51.71 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.61 in Q2 vs. -$0.77 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected -$0.08 per share -Revenue: $566.37 million in Q2 vs. $316.61 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.30 to $4.55 Full year revenue guidance: $3.13 to $3.16 Bln



