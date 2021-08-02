

TULSA (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Williams Cos. (WMB):



-Earnings: $304 million in Q2 vs. $303 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.25 in Q2 vs. $0.25 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Williams Cos. reported adjusted earnings of $327 million or $0.27 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.28 per share -Revenue: $2.28 billion in Q2 vs. $1.78 billion in the same period last year.



