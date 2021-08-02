

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Continental Resources Inc. (CLR):



-Earnings: $289.33 million in Q2 vs. -$239.29 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.79 in Q2 vs. -$0.66 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Continental Resources Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $332.77 million or $0.91 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.47 per share -Revenue: $1.24 billion in Q2 vs. $0.18 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CONTINENTAL RESOURCES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de