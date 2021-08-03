Get an Edge Over 5G with NEXCOM's New uCPE Appliance

TAIPEI, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXCOM, a leading supplier of network appliances, launches its new professional uCPE designed to leverage all advantages of 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) technology. DFA 1163 is an entry-level desktop appliance to enable 5G networks for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and is the premier appliance to launch NEXCOM's upcoming nexCPE product line. Driven by Intel Atom C3000R processor, DFA 1163 offers a set of optional features, such as flexibility in CPU core count, up to 12 ports with PoE+ support, Wi-Fi 5/6 and 5G FR1 (Sub-6 GHz) or FR2 (up to 39 GHz) wireless connectivity.

A decade ago, the volume of data flow that an SMB would have to process was significantly lower than what it is today. Data transmission speed was also slower. Since then, the demand for highly reliable and high-speed internet connectivity has increased, especially during the recent pandemic where daily interactions have shifted from in-person to online. A lot of offline operations are now transferred into online format, even some surgeries can be done from a distance. In business operations, where each seconds counts, any delays also cannot be tolerated.

Fixed Wireless Access is the best technology to gain all advantages of 5G. By investing to build FWA infrastructures, companies are able to provide reliable and seamless connectivity without any speed losses. 5G FWA not only increases deployment efficiency but also provides higher transmission rates. To enable never-before-seen speeds for data transmission, companies switched their attention to 5G FR2, or so-called mmWave. NEXCOM's DFA 1163 supports both frequency ranges and fits a variety of use cases and application scenarios, including edge computing, security gateway, wireless broadband gateway.

About NEXCOM

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, NEXCOM integrates its diverse capabilities, and operates six global businesses, including the Network and Communication Solutions (NCS) unit, which focuses on high performance computing and network technology and is committed to helping customers build network infrastructure. NCS's network application platform is widely adopted in CDN, Cyber Security Appliance , Load Balancer, uCPE , Router, SD-WAN, Edge Computing, Storage, NVR, and other network applications.

