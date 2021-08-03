Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Es wird ernst: Die richtig große Kurswette für KW 31
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DN0K ISIN: CH0360674466 Ticker-Symbol: G70 
Lang & Schwarz
03.08.21
07:34 Uhr
64,03 Euro
+0,10
+0,16 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
1-Jahres-Chart
GALENICA AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GALENICA AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
63,4564,6007:35
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GALENICA
GALENICA AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GALENICA AG64,03+0,16 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.