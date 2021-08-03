- (PLX AI) - Galenica half year revenue CHF 1,857.1 million vs. estimate CHF 1,766 million.
- • H1 adjusted net income CHF 82.5 million vs. estimate CHF 71 million
- • Galenica raises its guidance for 2021
- • Galenica now expects a sales growth of between 5% and 8% (previously: 3% to 5%) and an increase of the adjusted EBIT between 10% and 14% (previously: 5% to 8%)
- • Galenica expects that colds and seasonal flus will remain at a relatively low level in the coming autumn and winter
